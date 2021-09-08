StockMarketWire.com - Investment group Apax Global Alpha said that funds that it advises and Warburg Pincus had agreed to acquire telecom group T-Mobile Netherlands.
Apax Global Alpha said, that on a look-through basis, it was expected to invest around €22 million into T-Mobile Netherlands.
The transaction was subject to customary closing conditions, including consultation with employee representatives, and regulatory approvals.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
