StockMarketWire.com - Investment group Apax Global Alpha said that funds that it advises and Warburg Pincus had agreed to acquire telecom group T-Mobile Netherlands.

Apax Global Alpha said, that on a look-through basis, it was expected to invest around €22 million into T-Mobile Netherlands.

The transaction was subject to customary closing conditions, including consultation with employee representatives, and regulatory approvals.


