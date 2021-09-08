StockMarketWire.com - Rubber products supplier Avon Protection said it had won a contract worth up to $87.6 million over two years to develop and supply the US Army with integrated head protection system.

The contract replaced the next-generation IHPS contract announced on 24 September 2020, which was withdrawn following a competitor protest.

The army had now placed an order worth $1.3 million for first article test samples, for delivery in the first half of Avon's 2022 financial year.

Production under the contract would follow on from an existing low-rate initial production contract for the first generation IHPS which, following an extension announced on 1 April, was due to end in 2022.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com