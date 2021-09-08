StockMarketWire.com - Rubber products supplier Avon Protection said it had won a contract worth up to $87.6 million over two years to develop and supply the US Army with integrated head protection system.
The contract replaced the next-generation IHPS contract announced on 24 September 2020, which was withdrawn following a competitor protest.
The army had now placed an order worth $1.3 million for first article test samples, for delivery in the first half of Avon's 2022 financial year.
Production under the contract would follow on from an existing low-rate initial production contract for the first generation IHPS which, following an extension announced on 1 April, was due to end in 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.