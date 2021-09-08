StockMarketWire.com - Advertising firm S4 Capital said it had acquired US cultural and creative marketing agency Cashmere, for an undisclosed sum.
Cashmore was founded in Los Angeles in 2003, had over 150 staff and campaigned for the likes of Google, Facebook, BMW, Apple, Amazon and WarnerMedia.
S4Capital said the deal significantly expanded the capabilities of both its content practice in the US and global cultural strategy.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
