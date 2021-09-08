StockMarketWire.com - Property franchisor The Property Franchise Group said it had acquired 80% of The Mortgage Genie for up to £0.49 million.
The deal included an initial payment of £0.4 million plus an estimated additional payment of around £0.09 million once the post completion process had been finalised.
The Mortgage Genie currently employed 17 people, including 10 advisers.
It was a mortgage broker operating as an authorised representative of the PRMIS mortgage network, which was owned by LSL Property Services.
