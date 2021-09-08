StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare property investor Impact Healthcare REIT nudged up its divided as it booked a 31% rise in first-half profit.

The company declared an interim dividend of 3.21p, up 1.9% year-on-year.

Pre-tax profit increased to £14.5 million, up from £11.1 million, boosted by rises in contracted rent roll and underlying property valuations.

Impact Healthcare's net asset value per share rose 3.3% to 110.66p.

'The past 18 months have demonstrated how resilient our business is,' chairman Rupert Barclay said.

'There will be further - and different - challenges ahead, but we believe the group will be well positioned to deal with them.'


