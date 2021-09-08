StockMarketWire.com - West Africa focused miner Cora Gold said it had signed a $25 million mandate and term sheet with investment Lionhead Capital Advisors to fund the development of its flagship Sanankoro project in Mali.
The funding was conditional on, among other matters, the completion of a definitive feasibility study before the end of June 2022.
The new term sheet replaced a previous one with Lionhead, which was announced on 18 June 2020 and was for $21 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
