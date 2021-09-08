StockMarketWire.com - Computing and power component supplier Solid State said it had experienced a continuation of the positive start to its financial year announced in July.
'The order book is strong with an encouraging balance across industry sectors and regions, including a rebound in some sectors previously affected by Covid delays,' the company said in an AGM trading update.
Solid State said the acquisitions of Willow Technologies and Active Silicon had quickly proven their value, 'resulting in new business which could not have been secured by either party alone.'
It added that it remained acquisitive for complementary technologies and international opportunities.
'The board remains alert to the challenges presented by global supply chain and Covid risks,' the company said.
'The group balance sheet strength and the experience of the management team have contributed to a mitigation strategy which has assisted greatly in navigating many of the hazards.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
