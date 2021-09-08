StockMarketWire.com - Data analytics company Ixico said it had won a $0.5 million contract from a new biopharmaceutical client to support a multiple system atrophy clinical trial.
Multiple system atrophy was a rare condition of the nervous system that caused gradual damage to nerve cells in the brain.
The phase-one trial would be conducted across investigator sites within the US and enrol patients with the parkinsonian subtype of MSA.
It would assess the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of GDNF gene therapy for the rapidly progressing condition.
IXICO would provide advanced neuroimaging solutions involving structural magnetic resonance imaging, FDG-PET and DaT scans.
It said the study was worth more than $0.5 million over four years.
