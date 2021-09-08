StockMarketWire.com - Broadcasting software specialist Pebble Beach Systems booked a 36% rise in first-half profit as previously delayed customer orders began to clear.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June increased to £1.0 million, up from £0.7 million year-on-year.
Revenue climbed 9% to £4.9 million and orders jumped 64% to £6.4 million.
Net cash from operating activities rose 32% to £1.8 million.
'The group has clearly delivered an excellent performance for the first half of 2021,' chairman John Varney said.
'These results and our continued investment in new software solutions coupled with our new remote operating model, has demonstrated that we are correct to have confidence in our ability to continue to grow this year and to take that momentum into 2022.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.