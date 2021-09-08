StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Lansdowne Oil & Gas said chairman Viscount Torrington had stood down.
He had been replaced by current board member Jeffrey Auld.
'On behalf of your board, I would like to express our sincere thanks to Tim for his input and guidance,' Auld said.
'He has served on the Lansdowne board since we listed in April 2006 and as chairman for the last five years. We will miss his experience and wisdom and we wish him continuing good health and fortune.'
