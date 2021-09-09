StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 started Thursday in downbeat fashion, falling 1.1% after weakness in Asian and US markets as fears mount about the impact of the Delta variant on the global economy.
Airline EasyJet fell 9.3% to 715.4p as it announced plans for a £1.2 billion rights issue and revealed it had been subject to an unsolicited all-share takeover offer which had rejected.
The proceeds from the raise, combined with a new $400 million credit facility will be used to shore up the balance sheet, look to take advantage of opportunities coming out of the pandemic, boost ancillary revenue and invest in a new generation of aircraft to improve carbon and cost efficiency.
Betting firm 888 dipped 0.7% to 399.6p on news it has entered into an agreement with Caesars Entertainment to acquire the international (non-US) business of William Hill at an enterprise value of £2.2 billion.
888 commented that the deal 'will create a global online betting and gaming leader by bringing together two highly complementary businesses and combining two of the industry's leading brands'.
Supermarket Morrisons reported a drop in first half pre-tax profit of 43.4% to £82 million as it faced Covid-19 costs and lost profit in its cafe, fuel and food-to-go business.
No dividend was paid in light of the offers from CD&R and Fortress with Morrisons reiterating that it is recommending CD&R's offer of 285p per share. Its shares were flat at 292.14p.
Animal breeding and genetics specialist Genus reported a 29% increase in profit for the 12 months to 30 June 2021.
However, the company warned that volatility in the Chinese porcine market would create a short-term headwind in the current financial year with growth below the company's medium-term goal. Its shares fell 9.7% to £53.30.
Reseller of IT Computacenter gained 1.9% to £30.38 as it reported revenue for the six months to 30 June up 29.2% at £3.18 billion with pre-tax profit up 59.1% to £115.2 million.
The company also said it expected to beat its performance in the second half of 2020 and to achieve a 17th year of uninterrupted growth in earnings per share.
Scottish free-to-air broadcaster STV reported a 35% increase in revenue for the six months to 30 June 2021 as it swung from a £4.9 million loss to a £8.5 million pre-tax profit.
The company upped its dividend by 23% to 3.7p per share with net debt falling 47% to £17.6 million. The shares were up 1.1% to 341.25p.
Independent hospital operator Spire Healthcare ticked up 0.4% to 237.5p as it reported a recovery in profit and revenue in the six months to 30 June but saw earnings fall short of 2019 levels thanks to Covid costs.
Sportswear chain JD Sports Fashion fell 1% to £10.22 after announcing it had appointed former Nike man Bert Hoyt as a non-executive director.
Hoyt joined Nike in 1998, he was most recently VP/ GM of Nike EMEA, a position which he occupied until he retired in January of 2021. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
