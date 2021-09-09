StockMarketWire.com - Reseller of IT Computacenter reported revenue for the six months to 30 June up 29.2% at £3.18 billion with pre-tax profit up 59.1% to £115.2 million.
The company also said it expected to beat its performance in the second half of 2020 and to achieve a 17th year of uninterrupted growth in earnings per share.
This underpinned a 37.4% increase in the dividend to 16.9p per share. The group's revenue was up 9% in constant currency organically, without the impact of acquisitions made since 1 January 2020.
Computacenter noting that 'significant' increases in expenditure from industrial customers had complemented continuing business within the public and financial services sectors.
CEO Mike Norris commented: 'As explained in our trading statement on 31 August 2021, while the second half of the year presents a more difficult comparison, the strength of our outlook means we will endeavour to beat last year's second half performance not just match it.
'Customer demand is strong, we have record order backlogs for both Technology Sourcing and Services and we continue to push into new geographies and new markets both through acquisition and organic growth, all supported by our strong balance sheet.'
