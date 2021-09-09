StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure investor International Public Partnerships revealed a 1.4% drop in NAV (net asset value) per share in the six months to 30 June 2021.
It attributed the drop to an increase in UK corporation tax, sterling strength and the impact of the first half dividend payment.
The dividend was up 2.7% to 3.78p per share and the company reaffirmed its full year dividend targets for 2021 and 2022 at 7.55p and 7.74p per share respectively.
Mike Gerrard, chairman of International Public Partnerships, said: 'I am pleased to report another period of resilient operational and financial performance by the company.
'INPP's portfolio continues to meet our expectations and provide reliable income to our shareholders and valuable essential services to the local communities in which our assets operate.
'The board remains confident in the portfolio's operational and financial resilience and its future ability to generate highly visible cash flows which underpins the company's investment case.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
