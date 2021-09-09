StockMarketWire.com - Scottish free-to-air broadcaster STV reported a 35% increase in revenue for the six months to 30 June 2021 as it swung from a £4.9 million loss to a £8.5 million pre-tax profit.
The company upped its dividend by 23% to 3.7p per share with net debt falling 47% to £17.6 million.
Separately the company announced the acquisition of Brighton-based production company Hello Mary.
STV reported a continued recovery in Total Advertising Revenue up 32% in the first half and expected to be up between 25% and 30% for the nine months to the end of September.
It also maintained record audience growth of 5% and 66% for STV and STV Player and reported that STV-controlled advertising continued to outperform the wider market, with video on demand (VOD) advertising on the STV Player +62% (2019: +83%) and regional advertising revenues +27% (2019: +4%) in H1.
Simon Pitts, CEO, said: 'Ahead of expectations, STV has returned to pre-pandemic levels of growth and profitability, thanks to the strength of our programming, the success of our diversification strategy, and the commitment and creativity of our people.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
