StockMarketWire.com - Hardide, the developer and provider of advanced surface coating technology, is pleased to announce that a major European manufacturer of steam and gas turbines for power generation has placed its first production order for the Hardide-A coating on gas turbine compressor blades.
The blades are to be processed by Hardide before the end of 2021 and installed in a high efficiency, low emission, gas turbine in early 2022. This initial contract has a value of around £200,000.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
