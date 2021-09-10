CA
10/09/2021 13:30 industrial capacity utilization rates
10/09/2021 13:30 labour force survey
DE
10/09/2021 07:00 CPI
ES
10/09/2021 08:00 industrial production
FR
10/09/2021 07:45 industrial production
IE
10/09/2021 11:00 industrial production
IT
10/09/2021 09:00 industrial production
UK
10/09/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimate
10/09/2021 07:00 index of production
10/09/2021 07:00 trade
10/09/2021 07:00 index of services
10/09/2021 12:30 NIESR monthly GDP tracker
US
10/09/2021 13:30 PPI
10/09/2021 15:00 trade
