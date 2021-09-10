StockMarketWire.com - Further to an announcement on 14 May 2021, cinema operator Cineworld has reached agreement with the dissenting shareholders of Regal Entertainment Group with respect to the payment of judgment of their claim.
Under this agreement, the company will now pay $170 million of the Judgment to the dissenting shareholders and $92 million will be placed into an escrow account to be available to Cineworld as additional liquidity under certain circumstance.
The funds in the escrow account will paid to the dissenting shareholders no later than 31 March 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
