StockMarketWire.com - Marshalls and SigmaRoc have entered into a strategic collaboration to develop ultra-low carbon technology within the concrete building materials sector.
The aim of this collaboration is to share learnings in the application of current technologies while working together to develop new low carbon methods of production.
