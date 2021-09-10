StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas play Deltic Energy has announced that the acquisition of 3D seismic data over Licence P2428 and surrounding areas has commenced.

This follows the recent farm out with Cairn Energy PLC in relation to five of Deltic's gas licences in the Southern North Sea.

Deltic has been informed by ION Geophysical that the seismic vessel, under contract to ION, has mobilised to site with survey commencement expected on 11 September 2021.

The acquisition of approximately 700 square kilometres of 3D seismic data, which is focussed on the Plymouth Zechstein Reef Prospect, will take approximately six to seven weeks to complete with processed data due to be delivered mid-2022.


