StockMarketWire.com - One Media iP Group, the digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor, has for a modest consideration exclusively signed a further deal on the composition rights to the music composed and produced by Ian Levine including a new recording deal Levine has made with multimillion selling artist Evelyn Thomas.
Evelyn Thomas has recorded many Levine productions over the years including the number one hit 'High Energy' charting in the UK in 1984.
Evelyn Thomas and Ian Levine are again collaborating on three new recordings. 'Pounding the Street', 'Isolation' and 'One Less Angel' are all due to be released before Christmas.2021.
This is the first time Levine and Thomas have collaborated on music together in 33 years. One Media represents both Levine and Thomas on the publishing to the new tracks.
Michael Infante, CEO of One Media iP said: 'Ian continues to push the boundaries of Northern Soul and High NrG and to see him and Evelyn Thomas back in the studio is like seeing Weller get back with the Jam in Northern Soul circles.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
