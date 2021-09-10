StockMarketWire.com - Electronic and physical security systems firm Newmark Security saw revenue fall 5.9% to £17.7 million in the year to 30 April 2021.
The company's gross profit margin fell from 39.7% to 37.5% and the operating profit before exceptional items fell from £604,000 to £79,000.
The company reported an operating loss after exceptional items of £38,000 compared with a profit of £300,000 on the same measure a year earlier.
Commenting on the results, Maurice Dwek, chairman of Newmark Security, said: 'It has been an encouraging year for Newmark Security, and the group has continued to trade effectively, considering the circumstances and challenges we all faced.
'We have navigated the impacts of Covid-19 successfully, while also driving the business forward with a strong focus on growth.'
