StockMarketWire.com - Greencoat UK Wind has appointed Nick Winser as a non-executive director of the Company. Winser will also be a member of the company's Audit, Management Engagement and Nominations Committees. His appointment will be effective from 1 January 2022.
Winser has a 30-year career in the energy sector which included CEO of National Grid across UK and Europe, President of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity and CIGRE UK Chair.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
