CA
14/09/2021 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
15/09/2021 13:30 new motor vehicle sales
15/09/2021 13:30 CPI
16/09/2021 13:15 housing starts
16/09/2021 13:30 wholesale trade
CH
14/09/2021 07:30 PPI
14/09/2021 07:30 import price index
CN
15/09/2021 04:00 house price index
15/09/2021 04:30 retail sales
15/09/2021 04:30 industrial output
ES
14/09/2021 08:00 CPI
EU
15/09/2021 10:00 industrial production
16/09/2021 10:00 foreign trade
17/09/2021 09:00 euro area balance of payments
17/09/2021 10:00 CPI
17/09/2021 10:00 construction output
FR
14/09/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
14/09/2021 11:00 OECD composite leading indicators
15/09/2021 07:45 CPI
15/09/2021 11:00 OECD quarterly national accounts G20 GDP growth
IE
14/09/2021 11:00 labour force survey
15/09/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
15/09/2021 09:00 CPI
16/09/2021 09:00 foreign trade EU
17/09/2021 10:00 balance of payments
JP
14/09/2021 05:30 revised industrial production
15/09/2021 05:30 retail sales
UK
14/09/2021 07:00 unemployment
15/09/2021 07:00 PPI
15/09/2021 07:00 CPI
15/09/2021 09:30 ONS house price index
17/09/2021 07:00 retail sales
17/09/2021 09:30 Bank of England/Kantar Quarterly Inflation Attitudes Survey
US
14/09/2021 11:00 NFIB index of small business optimism
14/09/2021 13:30 CPI
14/09/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
15/09/2021 13:30 import & export price indexes
15/09/2021 14:15 industrial production
15/09/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
16/09/2021 13:30 retail sales
16/09/2021 13:30 jobless claims
16/09/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade
16/09/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
17/09/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
