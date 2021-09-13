StockMarketWire.com -

CA

14/09/2021 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing


CH

14/09/2021 07:30 PPI
14/09/2021 07:30 import price index


ES

14/09/2021 08:00 CPI


FR

14/09/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
14/09/2021 11:00 OECD composite leading indicators


IE

14/09/2021 11:00 labour force survey


JP

14/09/2021 05:30 revised industrial production


UK

14/09/2021 07:00 unemployment


US

14/09/2021 11:00 NFIB index of small business optimism
14/09/2021 13:30 CPI
14/09/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin

