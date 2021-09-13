StockMarketWire.com - Specialty recruitment firm SThree upgraded its annual profit forecast as its third-quarter net fee revenue rose 29%, underpinned by strong growth in Germany, the US and the Netherlands.
Pre-tax profit for the year through November was now expected to be 'significantly above' market consensus of £51.4 million.
Net fees for the three months through August increased to £91.0 million, up from £75.1 million.
SThree said growth was strongest in its three largest countries, with Germany up 35%, the US up 31% and the Netherlands up 24%.
The profit upgraded also was based on 'the timing of the planned increase in investment shifting from the second half of the 2021 financial year to the 2022 financial year and beyond'.
