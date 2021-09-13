StockMarketWire.com - Marketing analytics group Ascential said it had acquired US content optimisation business OneSpace, for an undisclosed sum.
St. Louis-based OneSpace employed 96 staff and served over 60 customers trading on e-commerce marketplaces.
'OneSpace's expertise in content management, optimisation and distribution complements the leading execution capabilities we already possess within digital commerce,' chief executive Duncan Painter said.
