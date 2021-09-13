StockMarketWire.com - Leak detection group Water Intelligence posted a 92% jump in first-half profit that it was was at the top end of market expectations, even after recent upgrades.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June increased to $3.85 million, up from $2.01 million year-on-year, as revenue climbed 44% to $24.7 million.
Water Intelligence said it had completed a number of corporate transactions during the half, including several acquisitions, and strengthened its management team.
'These corporate development achievements are expected to contribute to the scaling of the business and provide strong trading momentum for the second half of 2021 and 2022,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
