StockMarketWire.com - Mobile-data solutions group Touchstar upgraded its annual guidance after it posted a modest first-half profit underpinned by cost cutting.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June amounted to £112,000, down from £150,000 year-on-year.
Revenue fell to £2.9 million, down from £3.2 million, but margins improved to 56.5%, from 50.1%.
Touchstar said the profitable outcome in the first half was driven by tight cost control and higher margins.
The second half had started well and it now expected the full-year result to be above market forecasts 'despite continued uncertainty'.
Touchstar added that current prospects gave it confidence that 2022 would be 'an even better year'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
