StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostic commercialisation company Diaceutics said it had secured a contract worth more than $0.9 million with a 'global pharmaceutical company' it didn't name.
The contract would see Diaceutics work with the client to support the launch of a diagnostic test alongside a new oncology drug.
Diaceutics said the majority of revenue would be recognised in the current financial year, supporting its growth targets and current year forecasts.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
