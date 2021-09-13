StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostic commercialisation company Diaceutics said it had secured a contract worth more than $0.9 million with a 'global pharmaceutical company' it didn't name.

The contract would see Diaceutics work with the client to support the launch of a diagnostic test alongside a new oncology drug.

Diaceutics said the majority of revenue would be recognised in the current financial year, supporting its growth targets and current year forecasts.


