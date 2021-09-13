StockMarketWire.com - Mobile-focused gaming content developer Gaming Realms swung to a first-half profit after boosting sales by 50%.

Pre-tax profit for the six months through June amounted to £0.8 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £0.7 million.

Revenue increased to £7.7 million, up from £5.2 million.

Gaming Realms said it expected trading for the full year to be in line with market expectations.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com