StockMarketWire.com - Location-data group 1Spatial said it had won a contract worth up to £6.5 million for the UK government's underground cable and pipe mapping project.
1Spatial said it would deliver a significant element of a multi-year data transformation programme for Atkins, working on behalf of the UK government's Geospatial Commission to deliver the National Underground Asset Register project.
The overall NUAR project was for a three-year period, with an initial commitment for seven months, followed by two option periods over a further 30 months.
The initial commitment was for about £0.5m of revenue.
But it was expected there would be further revenue of about £6 million over the remainder of the contract related to 1Spatial technology licenses, coupled with services, 1Spatial said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.