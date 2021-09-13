StockMarketWire.com - Location-data group 1Spatial said it had won a contract worth up to £6.5 million for the UK government's underground cable and pipe mapping project.

1Spatial said it would deliver a significant element of a multi-year data transformation programme for Atkins, working on behalf of the UK government's Geospatial Commission to deliver the National Underground Asset Register project.

The overall NUAR project was for a three-year period, with an initial commitment for seven months, followed by two option periods over a further 30 months.

The initial commitment was for about £0.5m of revenue.

But it was expected there would be further revenue of about £6 million over the remainder of the contract related to 1Spatial technology licenses, coupled with services, 1Spatial said.


