StockMarketWire.com - Minerals explorer Oriole Resources said a phase-two drilling programme would commence shortly at its 90%-owned Bibemi gold project in Cameroon.

The planned 1,650 metre programme would target a about a 1 kilometre strike length at the southern end of the Bakassi Zone 1 prospect.

Maiden drilling at the prospect earlier this year returned best intersections of 2.45 metres grading 2.96 grammes per tonne ('g/t') gold.

'The team is now on site at Bibemi and drilling is expected to start before the end of the month,' the company said.

'Follow-up work, including infill soil sampling and detailed geophysics, is also being planned for the other three prospects within the licence.'


