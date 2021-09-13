StockMarketWire.com - Telecom services provider to small businesses Toople said it had experienced strong order numbers from existing and new customers over the summer period.
'These are substantially ahead of previous summer trading periods,' it said in a trading update.
Demand had been driven by the 'staycation phenomenon', meaning that fewer customers have travelled abroad, and an increase in contact rates.
'As new working practices are normalised, employers are increasingly providing their workforce with flexible working platforms, which in many cases will result in a duplication of telecom services in various spaces,' Toople said.
'This is expected to increase demand for the group's services.'
'For instance, the increasing popularity of hot desk and hub environments is a positive trend, which will increase future demand of cloud based propositions which support flexible mobile working.'
The company also announced a number of contract wins and contract extensions.
Two of the contract wins were with separate UK-based credit unions and the third new customer was a firm of solicitors based in East Anglia.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
