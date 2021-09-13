StockMarketWire.com - Specialist credit hire and legal services provider Anexo booked a 41% rise in first-half profit and said it expected earnings to continue to improve in the second.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June increased to £8.9 million, up from £6.3 million year-on-year, as revenue rose 32% to £48.3 million.
Anexo held its interim dividend steady at 0.5p per share.
The company said earnings were underpinned by improved cash collections driving fee income into legal services and increased opportunities within credit hire.
Underlying pre-tax profit was expected to continue to improve in the second half, it added, as cash collections grow, the number of cases settled in court increases and vehicle numbers continue to reach record levels.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
