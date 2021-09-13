StockMarketWire.com - Wound-care technology group Spectral MD posted a first-half loss as it continued to commercialise it products.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £0.88 million, compared to a year-on-year profit of £1.72 million. Revenue was broadly steady at £7.0 million.
'We have exceeded the commercial milestones we set for the company in our admission document,' chief executive Wensheng Fan said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
