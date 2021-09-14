CA
15/09/2021 13:30 new motor vehicle sales
15/09/2021 13:30 CPI
16/09/2021 13:15 housing starts
16/09/2021 13:30 wholesale trade
CN
15/09/2021 04:00 house price index
15/09/2021 04:30 retail sales
15/09/2021 04:30 industrial output
DE
20/09/2021 07:00 PPI
ES
20/09/2021 08:00 trade balance
EU
15/09/2021 10:00 industrial production
16/09/2021 10:00 foreign trade
17/09/2021 09:00 euro area balance of payments
17/09/2021 10:00 construction output
17/09/2021 10:00 CPI
FR
15/09/2021 07:45 CPI
15/09/2021 11:00 OECD quarterly national accounts G20 GDP growth
IE
15/09/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
20/09/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
15/09/2021 09:00 CPI
16/09/2021 09:00 foreign trade EU
17/09/2021 10:00 balance of payments
JP
15/09/2021 05:30 retail sales
UK
15/09/2021 07:00 CPI
15/09/2021 07:00 PPI
15/09/2021 09:30 ONS house price index
17/09/2021 07:00 retail sales
17/09/2021 09:30 Bank of England/Kantar Quarterly Inflation Attitudes Survey
20/09/2021 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index
US
15/09/2021 13:30 import & export price indexes
15/09/2021 14:15 industrial production
15/09/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
16/09/2021 13:30 retail sales
16/09/2021 13:30 jobless claims
16/09/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade
16/09/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
17/09/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
20/09/2021 15:00 NAHB housing market index
