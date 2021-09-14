StockMarketWire.com - Distribution and services group Bunzl said it had agreed to acquire US-based safety business and a medical supplies distributor McCue Corporation, for an undisclosed sum.
Boston-based McCue, which also had operations in Australia and Singapore, provided Bunzl with a strong position in a fast-growing market segment, it said.
McCue generated revenue in the year through July of $90 million ( around £65 million), predominantly in the US.
'The business has an operating margin above the level typically experienced in the group's safety businesses,' Bunzl said.
'The acquisition is subject to competition clearance in the US and is expected to complete later this year.;
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
