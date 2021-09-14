StockMarketWire.com - Mining giant BHP has asked long-serving director Malcolm Broomhead to stay on for another year following the retirement of fellow board members Susan Kilsby and Anita Frew.
Kilsby was appointed chairman of Fortune Brands Home & Security in January and confirmed her intention to retire soon at the time, while Frew had joined the board of Rolls-Royce.
'Both directors will step down from the BHP board given the time commitments associated with their respective chair appointments,' the company said.
Its board had requested that Broomhead seek re-election at the 2021 annual general meeting for another year, in light of the importance of continuity during an ongoing renewable process, it added.
Michelle Hinchliffe would join the board from 1 March 2022, as previously announced.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
