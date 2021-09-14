StockMarketWire.com - Train and bus ticket distributor Trainline said it would return to profitability in the first half after ticket sales recovered following an easing of lockdowns.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the six months through August was expected to be between £13 million and £15 million, the company said in a trading update.
Ticket sales in the second quarter had recovered to 71% of same period in the 2020 financial year, their highest level since start of the pandemic.
'It is reassuring to see demand for rail travel coming back strongly in all markets across Europe, following an incredibly tough period for the industry,' chief executive Jody Ford said.
'While it remains unclear how long it will take for demand to fully return, we remain positive about the long term tailwinds for the industry, including the significant planned investment in rail capacity, particularly on high speed routes, and a growing awareness of the environmental benefits of travelling by train versus other less sustainable modes of transport.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
