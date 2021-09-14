StockMarketWire.com - Cyber security adviser NCC reported a 54% rise in annual profit, underpinned by higher sales and margins, though it held its dividend steady amid a rising cost outlook.
Pre-tax profit for the year through March increased to £14.8 million, up from £9.6 million year-on-year, as revenue climbed 2.6% to £270.5 million.
Gross profit rose 5.9%, with margins up 1.3% percentage points.
NCC kept its final dividend at 3.15p per share.
For the current financial year, it forecast higher year-on-year revenue growth, offset by increased costs from 'inflationary pressures as well as a resumption in travel and office usage'.
Integration costs associated with the acquisition of IPM were expected to be around £2.5 million.
'Revenues grew despite the disruption caused by the pandemic, and improved profitability and excellent cash generation flowed from the greater control enabled by our securing growth together programme,' chief executive Adam Palser said.
