StockMarketWire.com - Real-estate investor LondonMetric Property said it had acquired a grocery-led property in South Ruislip, West London, for £18 million.

The 41,000 square-foot building, let to Aldi and B&M, generated £0.9 million of rent per annum.

Separately, Metric Income Plus Limited Partnership, LondonMetric's joint venture with Universities Superannuation Scheme, had sold a portfolio of three DIY and homeware properties for £14.2 million.

LondonMetric share of the sale, to a US investor, was £7.1 million.

