Technology investor Hg, manager of HgCapital Trust, said it had made an investment in HHAeXchange, a provider of homecare management solutions for payers, providers, and state Medicaid agencies.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, though HgCapital Trust said it would invest about £24.0 million in HHAX, with other institutional clients of Hg investing alongside HGT through the Hg Genesis 9 Fund.

The company stressed that those figures only relate to HgCapital Trust's share of Hg's overall investment in HHAX.

