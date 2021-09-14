StockMarketWire.com - Video games developer Sumo said it had acquired Bristol-based rival Auroch Digital, for at least £6 million.
The deal strengthened Sumo's publishing capabilities, adding a further 48 staff and providing access to 'another key talent hot-spot', the company said.
Auroch Digital, which had a focus on original IP creation, was founded by Tomas and Debbie Rawlings in 2010 and developed titles including strategy management game Mars Horizon.
Sumo had paid the initial acquisition sum of £6 million from existing cash resources.
Deferred consideration may be payable in cash, contingent upon financial performance in the year ending 31 March 2024.
