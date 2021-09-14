StockMarketWire.com - Video-game developer Team17 posted a 5% rise in first-half profit after the release of six new titles helped boost sales.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June increased to £14.0 million, up from £13.3 million, as revenue climbed 3% to £40.1 million.
The company said its content portfolio now comprised over 500 digital revenue lines spanning a broad range of genres and platforms.
Chief executive Debbie Bestwick said she was pleased with the results, given the corresponding period had benefitted from 'the one-off impact of the global pandemic and large swathes of global lockdowns'.
