StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment and training group Staffline booked a narrower first-half loss after its revenue improved.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £0.8 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £46.8 million.
Revenue rose 4.7% to £450.7 million and underlying operating profit increased to £4.6 million, from £0.1 million.
Staffline, which didn't declare an interim dividend, said it was trading in line with revised, increased market expectations for the full year.
'Looking ahead, whilst we expect to see continued sector-specific labour shortages, we believe Staffline is well placed to capitalise on its position as the clear leader in many markets,' chief executive Albert Ellis said.
'In addition, our recent refinancing has transformed the company's balance sheet providing a strong platform for growth in the medium term.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
