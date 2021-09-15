CA
16/09/2021 13:15 housing starts
16/09/2021 13:30 wholesale trade
21/09/2021 13:30 new housing price index
CH
21/09/2021 07:00 trade balance
DE
20/09/2021 07:00 PPI
ES
20/09/2021 08:00 trade balance
EU
16/09/2021 10:00 foreign trade
17/09/2021 09:00 euro area balance of payments
17/09/2021 10:00 construction output
17/09/2021 10:00 CPI
IE
20/09/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
16/09/2021 09:00 foreign trade EU
17/09/2021 10:00 balance of payments
JP
21/09/2021 07:00 revised machine tool orders
UK
17/09/2021 07:00 retail sales
17/09/2021 09:30 Bank of England/Kantar Quarterly Inflation Attitudes Survey
20/09/2021 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index
21/09/2021 07:00 public sector finances
21/09/2021 11:00 CBI industrial trends survey
US
16/09/2021 13:30 retail sales
16/09/2021 13:30 jobless claims
16/09/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade
16/09/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
17/09/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
20/09/2021 15:00 NAHB housing market index
21/09/2021 13:30 housing starts
21/09/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales ondex
21/09/2021 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com