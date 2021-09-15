StockMarketWire.com - Banknote printer De La Rue announced plans to expand its factory in Malta, in a bid to increase the capacity for tax stamps and brand protection labels for its authentication division.
The expansion would be delivered without exceeding the original total of £79.8 million investment outlined in the company's turnaround plan.
'Approximately 100 new jobs will be created in Malta as a result of this investment as the expansion will be delivered progressively with the majority of the work targeted for completion by the end of 2024,' the company said.
'In line with the growth expectations of the turnaround plan and beyond, it will double the capacity for tax stamps and brand protection labels for the group's Authentication division.,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
