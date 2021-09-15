StockMarketWire.com - Information systems and transport technical services group Journeo said it had signed a five-year £2.5 million contract with Transdev Airport Services to provide information systems and on-vehicle hardware for shuttle services used at a major UK international airport.
Under the agreement, the company would be providing its airport car park and inter-terminal operation management software, which 'allows systems installed on-board vehicles, including new android-based interactive driver terminals, CCTV, Wi-Fi and passenger counting systems to communicate in real-time with the Journeo Transit Portal...,' the company said.
Delivery of the first tranche of new vehicles was due to commence in the first quarter of 2022, with approximately £1 million of Journeo's equipment, software and services being commissioned during 2022, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
