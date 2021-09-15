StockMarketWire.com - Fevertree reported a rise in half-year profit as a recovery in on-trade sales over the summer helped offset a fall in gross margin amid on-going global logistics disruption and cost pressures.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit rose 17% to £25.3 million year-on-year as revenue jumped 36% to £141.8 million.
'On-trade sales have performed well as markets started to recover during the second quarter,' the company said.
Gross margin fell 270 basis points to 44.1%, which the company attributed to 'on-going global logistics disruption and cost pressure.'
The company recommended an interim dividend of 5.52 pence per share, an increase of 2% year-on-year.
Looking ahead, the company reiterated guidance from July, with FY21 revenue forecast in a range of £295 million to £304 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.