StockMarketWire.com - Customer-review platform Trustpilot posted a deeper first-half loss owing to costs associated with its recent sharemarket listing, though its underlying earnings rose and it upgraded annual revenue guidance.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £17.2 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £5.8 million.
Revenue rose 31% to £62.4 million, or 22% in constant currency terms, amid a 37% rise in bookings to 75,478.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to £3.8 million, up from £1.6 million.
Trustpilot said it now expected full-year revenue in constant currency terms, to rise at a similar rate as the first half, up from previous guidance of a growth rate in the high teens.
'This excellent result is a testament to the hard work of all our employees, as well as the strength of our proposition and brand among consumers and businesses,' chief executive Peter Holten Muhlmann said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
